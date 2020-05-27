Robert Eugene Nolan
Born: June 21, 1946
Died: May 22, 2020
Robert Eugene Nolan, 73, of Harvard, died Fri., May 22, 2020.
Robert was born June 21, 1946 to Frank and Elma (Davis) Nolan in Harvard. He was a tax assessor in Chemung Township for 15 years until his retirement. He really enjoyed helping others.
Survivors include his siblings June Malizio, William "Bill" (Carol) Nolan, JoAnn Gibson, Joseph "Joe" Nolan, and Mary Weidrich, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Cradic, brothers Howard, Jack, and Frank Nolan Jr.
Services will be Live Streamed at 11 AM Friday from Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Clarke officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Family and friends may view the funeral and sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 27, 2020.