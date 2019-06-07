Robert F. Ruehl Sr.



Born: September 15, 1941; in Chicago , IL



Died: June 4, 2019; in Marengo, IL



Robert F. "Bob" Ruehl Sr., 77, of Marengo, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in his home. Born, Sept. 15, 1941 in Chicago the son of Fred and Cecelia (Meudt) Ruehl. Married Lenora Pirello and together raised a beautiful family. Bob worked for the Chicago Tribune for 23 years as a delivery driver but took time to cheer on his favorite Chicago sports teams, restore old cars and enjoy his family. He was a devout Catholic and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife Lenora; children, Robert F. (Margot) Ruehl Jr., Steven W. (Lisa) Ruehl and Jeannine E. (David) Burns; 5 grandchildren; sister, Diane Kern; special cousin, Jake (Barbara) Meudt; numerous nieces and nephews and a very loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Joseph and sister, Jeanine.



Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park Street, Hampshire with a rosary to be recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor Street, Marengo. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. John Freund Director, 847-683-2711. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 7 to June 8, 2019