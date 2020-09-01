1/1
Robert Fugiel
Robert Fugiel

Born: December 26, 1945; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 29, 2020; in Cary, IL

Robert "Bob" Fugiel, of Cary, Illinois, was 74 years old when he passed away in his home on August 29, 2020. Bob was born on December 26, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to his late parents, Alice and Edward Fugiel.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Kate (Hettermann) Fugiel, his two daughters: Holly (Jon) Grosshans and Heather (Jimmy) Evans. Bob was the loving grampa to Seamus and Sloane Evans and Jack and Henry Grosshans. Bob was always a prankster, especially growing up with three sisters: Barbara (Frank) Carpenter, Beverly Fugiel, and Betsy (Tony) Pacione. He was hilarious "Uncle Bob" to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Bob and Kate have lived in Cary for over 40 years and he had a great impact in the community through his work with many organizations. Bob was the proud owner of Fugiel Railroad Supply Corp. which has always been operated in Cary and is now run by his godson Jason Hettermann. Bob made everyone feel special and always treasured his lasting relationships with friends made through both the community and his business.

Bob loved spending time with his family, swimming in his pool, driving his boat and cars, and watching Notre Dame football. He also enjoyed eating great food, and drinking fine wine, which he was fortunate to be able to do with his family on his final night. Bob was the life of every party and will be greatly missed.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Road, Cary, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 North First Street, Cary, Illinois (please plan on arriving 15-30 minutes early due to Covid-19 procedures).

The family understands that during the Covid-19 pandemic everyone must make a decision to attend gatherings that make them feel comfortable. Please note that masks will be required at the funeral home and church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated in Bob's name to the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation (https://shwachman-diamond.org/bob-fugiel-memorial/).



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
