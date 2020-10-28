1/1
Robert G. Kavanagh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Kavanagh

Robert G. Kavanagh, 83, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of 56 years to Judith Kavanagh (nee Johnston). He was the beloved father of Sue (Stormy) Kies, Trina Bruhnsen, and the late Georgiana Kavanagh. Robert was the proud grandfather of Windy (Juan) Puga, Savannah Kies, Connor Kies, and the late Faith Kies. Great-grandfather of: Catherine and Nodoka Puga.

He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Marian) Kavanagh and MaryLou (Paul) Martin and his sister-in-law, Peggy Kavanagh and Pamela Burhans.

Preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry (Betty) Kavanagh and Jack Kavanagh. He was the fond uncle and friend to many.

Robert enjoyed his grandchildren, and watching their sporting events. He loved golfing, poker, and reading, especially history. Robert entered the Air Force right out of High School and he proudly served his Country for 4 years. After his time in the Service, he attended and graduated from Walton School of Commerce, Cum Laude. For his career, Robert was a CPA and EA in several businesses and had a successful career with H&R Block as a Franchisee, with his daughter.

Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N Taylor St, Marengo, IL 60152 on Friday, October 30, 11am. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and Sacred Heart Church at one time, should either reach capacity, guests are encouraged to view our Service remotely, by visiting Marengo-Union Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Burial Saint John Nepomucene, Fox River Grove. For info call (815) 568-8131.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
8155688131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marengo-Union Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved