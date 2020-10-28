Robert G. Kavanagh



Robert G. Kavanagh, 83, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of 56 years to Judith Kavanagh (nee Johnston). He was the beloved father of Sue (Stormy) Kies, Trina Bruhnsen, and the late Georgiana Kavanagh. Robert was the proud grandfather of Windy (Juan) Puga, Savannah Kies, Connor Kies, and the late Faith Kies. Great-grandfather of: Catherine and Nodoka Puga.



He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Marian) Kavanagh and MaryLou (Paul) Martin and his sister-in-law, Peggy Kavanagh and Pamela Burhans.



Preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry (Betty) Kavanagh and Jack Kavanagh. He was the fond uncle and friend to many.



Robert enjoyed his grandchildren, and watching their sporting events. He loved golfing, poker, and reading, especially history. Robert entered the Air Force right out of High School and he proudly served his Country for 4 years. After his time in the Service, he attended and graduated from Walton School of Commerce, Cum Laude. For his career, Robert was a CPA and EA in several businesses and had a successful career with H&R Block as a Franchisee, with his daughter.



Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N Taylor St, Marengo, IL 60152 on Friday, October 30, 11am. Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home and Sacred Heart Church at one time, should either reach capacity, guests are encouraged to view our Service remotely, by visiting Marengo-Union Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Burial Saint John Nepomucene, Fox River Grove. For info call (815) 568-8131.





