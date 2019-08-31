|
|
Robert G. Schmaling
Born: October 21, 1929
Died: August 29, 2019
Robert G. "Bob" Schmaling, age 89, died peacefully August 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born October 21, 1929 in Wisconsin to George and Hazel (Fredrick) Schmaling. Bob joined Betty Rueth Endl in marriage on September 15, 1989, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin.
Bob proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Before residing in Fort Atkinson, Bob was a long time resident of McHenry, Illinois, where he was a Union Electrician for Carey Electric for over 35 years. After retiring from Carey Electric, he began farming as his full time passion in Wisconsin. He was a charter member of the McHenry Area Rescue Squad and enjoyed golfing at the McHenry Country Club. Bob furthered his passion for golf at Spring Creek Golf Course in Cold Spring, Wis., where he proudly golfed 4 holes-in-one in his lifetime. When Bob was not golfing, he enjoyed life bowling and cruising with Carnival Cruises as a V.I.P., and enjoyed winters in Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Betty; his son, Mark (Barbara) Schmaling; step-children, Debra (Jeff) Patrick and Michelle (Mark) Lemminger; his grandchildren, Steven (Kristen) Schmaling, Katie Schmaling, and Benjamin Schmaling; his step-grandchildren, Conner Patrick, Stephanie Patrick, Vanessa (Adam) Knipple, Valerie Lemminger, and Mark Lemminger; great-grandchild, Ryker, and step great-grandchild, London; his sister, Joann Johnson and sister-in-law, Barbara Schmaling.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, John D. Schmaling and Norman H. Schmaling; Elaine J. Nell; and Betty's first husband, Thomas Endl.
Friends and neighbors may gather from 10 a.m to 11 a.m on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on September 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg, Illinois.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials in Bob's name be made to Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI 53549.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Bob's family.
Bob's family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson, especially that of nurses Sarah and Nicole, and all the certified nursing assistants who helped tremendously in their care for Bob.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 31, 2019