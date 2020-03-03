|
|
Robert G.Sund
Born: January 7, 1929; in Cary, IL
Died: February 29, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Robert â€œBobâ€ passed away peacefully February 29, 2020 in Crystal Lake.
He was born January 7, 1929 in Cary to Glen and Marion (nee Lowe) Sund.
Bob was the owner/operator of Robert G. Sund Oil and delivered oil throughout Crystal Lake and McHenry County. After retirement he traveled extensively with his wife, visiting every continent. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and they inherited his love for travel. Bob also enjoyed spending time caring for his daughter's horse and dogs. Many friends and neighbors enjoyed watching Bob walking his dog and doing yardwork.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marylee; children, Greg (Elizabeth) Sund, Kristine Jordan, Carole (Mark) Putnam, and Katherine Sund; grandchildren, Gwen (Yakov Talavera) Sund, Brian (Sela) Putnam, Elizabeth (Jeff Dick) Sund, Andrea (Daniel) Ringer, Eric (Shannon) Putnam, and Michael (Brenna) Sund; great grandchildren, Felicity Sund-Dick, Clara Putnam, Kennedy Ringer, Se Putnam, and Noah Putnam; sister, Marilyn (Ronald) Oerkfitz; and sister in law, Evelyn Sund.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Sund; and sister, Glenice Sund.
Visitation will be 1 pm until the service at 2 pm, Saturday, March 7 at First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St, Crystal Lake. Burial will follow in Crystal Lake Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the HAHS, Hooved Animal Humane Society, www.hahs.org or to First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020