Robert G. Wolf
Born: May 19, 1925
Died: March 22, 2019
Robert G. Wolf, 93, of Harvard, died peacefully at home.
He was born May 19, 1925, to George and Elizabeth A. (Hammersteadt) in Harvard. On May 11, 1946, he married Marion A. Gates in Harvard.
Robert was a Dairy Farmer. He enjoyed hauling away scrap iron and playing cards. He was a Moose member for 68 years.
Surviving family includes his five children, Karen Miller of Harvard, Charles Wolf of Harvard, Kenneth (Rita) Wolf of Harvard, Duane (Sue) Vierck of Harvard, and Wendy Sue Vierck of Arizona; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019