Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Wolf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert G. Wolf Obituary
Robert G. Wolf

Born: May 19, 1925

Died: March 22, 2019

Robert G. Wolf, 93, of Harvard, died peacefully at home.

He was born May 19, 1925, to George and Elizabeth A. (Hammersteadt) in Harvard. On May 11, 1946, he married Marion A. Gates in Harvard.

Robert was a Dairy Farmer. He enjoyed hauling away scrap iron and playing cards. He was a Moose member for 68 years.

Surviving family includes his five children, Karen Miller of Harvard, Charles Wolf of Harvard, Kenneth (Rita) Wolf of Harvard, Duane (Sue) Vierck of Harvard, and Wendy Sue Vierck of Arizona; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be private.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.