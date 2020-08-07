1/1
Robert H. Sweeney Sr.
1945 - 2020
Robert H. Sweeney, Sr

Born: September 5, 1945; in Hammond, IN

Died: August 4, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Robert H. Sweeney, Sr passed away August 4, 2020, peacefully at his home in Woodstock surrounded by family and friends. Bob was born on Sept 5th, 1945 in Hammond, IN, son of Hugh and Mary Sweeney. He spent his childhood years in Amboy, IL and at the family farm in Huntley, IL. He served in the US Army from 1964 to 1968 in Vietnam with the Corp of Engineers and one year in Germany. Bob retired from the McHenry County Sheriff?s department where he was a deputy for 33 years.

Bob and Carol Ann Garman were married on Dec 11, 1988 in Las Vegas and blessed with a church wedding at St Mary's Catholic Church in Woodstock. Bob enjoyed spending summer days at his camper in Milton, WI with his wife Carol and his family.

Bob was a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge for over 50 years where he served as a past governor, a former administrator and elevated to the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 2005.

Bob is survived by his brother Richard (Jean) Sweeney; children, Jonna (Ron) Bieber of Woodstock, Joe (Janice) Garman of AZ, and Robert Sweeney, Jr. Son in law, David Jayne of Woodstock; grandchildren Jacob and Andrew Hames, Brandon Thompson (Danielle Taylor), Franz and Kaitlyn Sweeney, Nina (Ryan) Lee, Jamie (Kristina) Garman, Teresa (Tony) Worm, Bradley Garman, great grandchild, Fiona Garman and very special friend, Diane Collins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Carol.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock. Interment will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock

For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
