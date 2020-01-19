|
Robert J. Ford
Born: December 28, 1946; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 11, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Robert J. Ford, age 73, of McHenry, died on January 11, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on December 28, 1946, in Chicago, to John and Elaine (Early) Ford. In 1970, he was united in marriage to Kathleen McGinley.
For most of his life, Robert was a milkman and proprietor at B & K Dairy. For the last 16 years, Robert was a dedicated employee of Walmart in McHenry.
In his leisure time, Robert was a family man and a proud grandfather. He was a kindhearted jokester who enjoyed putting a smile on everyone's face. He had a great sense of humor and loved writing his own jokes. In addition to his jokes, he found pleasure in writing poetry.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Kathleen Ford; son, Brian (Jen) Ford, and daughter, Kelly Paul; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Ava, and Aiden; and his sisters, Joan Durbin and Carole Yurkan.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services are private for the family. Those wishing to donate in Robert's name are encouraged to donate to the Northshore Animal League, 16 Lewyt Street Port Washington NY 11050
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020