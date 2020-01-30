|
|
Robert J. Foster
Born: March 4, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 22, 2020, in Libertyville, IL
Robert J. Foster, age 77, of McHenry, passed away on January 22, 2020, in Libertyville. He was born on March 4, 1942, the son of Robert F. and Irene B. (Loui) Foster. Robert was formerly married to Helen E. Foster.
Robert worked as a mortgage loan officer retiring from Emerald Mortgage, Cary, IL. As a child he attended St. Michaels Catholic Church in Old Town of Chicago where he was an altar boy. He graduated from Niles East High School in 1959 and attended Loyola University. Prior to entering the mortgage business he founded an injection molding and steel fabrication business, O?Hare Industries in Elk Grove Village and afterward started Economy Gasket and Rubber Co. Robert had a love for animals and horses. He and his wife Helen bought a small farm in Prairie Grove, IL where they raised poultry and boarded horses.
He is survived by his son Robert M. Foster of McHenry, daughter Carey E. (Robert) Miles of McHenry, stepson Rick F. (Jenny) Baron as well as four grandchildren: Amanda, Hannah, Sarah, and Robert Benjamin and one step-grand-daughter Therese Cramer. He is further survived by his brothers David (Sharon) Foster and Wayne (Patricia) Foster; nieces Jennifer (Steve) Sasin, Jeanette (Anthony) Geiser, Cheryl (Andrew) Franczek, Laura (Mark) Froehlich and two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert F. Foster and Irene B. Foster, and his brother Kenneth Foster. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dog Charlie.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5th from 5-9pm with prayer service at 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry. Memorial Service will be at 11am on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry.
For more information please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020