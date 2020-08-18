Robert J. FreundRobert J. Freund, 62, passed away peacefully on August 16th 2020. Rob was the type of man that would give you the shirt off his back and anyone who knew him would agree. He enjoyed and excelled at taking photos, loved working in his garden, and valued quality time spent with his friends and family.Rob was a father, a son, and the best friend you could count on anytime, anywhere. Rob is survived by his son and father. He will be forever missed, but as we all continue to live on and look back on the many memories we had with Rob, he would want you to know he is with every one of you and always will be. May he Rest In Peace in his big garden in the sky.