1/
Robert J. Freund
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Freund

Robert J. Freund, 62, passed away peacefully on August 16th 2020. Rob was the type of man that would give you the shirt off his back and anyone who knew him would agree. He enjoyed and excelled at taking photos, loved working in his garden, and valued quality time spent with his friends and family.

Rob was a father, a son, and the best friend you could count on anytime, anywhere. Rob is survived by his son and father. He will be forever missed, but as we all continue to live on and look back on the many memories we had with Rob, he would want you to know he is with every one of you and always will be. May he Rest In Peace in his big garden in the sky.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved