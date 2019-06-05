ROBERT J. GNIECH



Born: May 2, 1928; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 24, 2019; in The Villages, FL



Robert J. Gniech, age 91 passed away May 24, 2019 at the Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL. Robert was born May 2, 1928 in Chicago, IL., the son of John J. and Bernice (Brink) Gniech. He attended school in Chicago and later got his degree from Roosevelt University.



He was married to Jacqueline for 40 years and they had four children: Tom (Nancy), Robert (Mary Alice), Susan (Jeff) Steigel and Mary (Mike) Rabeler as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Robert was employed by the USPS where he was the budget officer for the Midwest Region and retired in 1987.



He met and married Shirley (Brown) Kierna on September 24, 1988. He was a step-father of five children: Tom (Faith) Kierna, Patty (Frank) Schaefges, Brian (Nancy) Kierna, Rae Ann Mitchell and Karen Kierna and her 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Bob and Shirley retired to Florida in 1989 and have 31 wonderful years together. They enjoyed going on movie dates and playing cards with friends, his true passion was walking.



He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Jacqueline and survived by his wife Shirley and all the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



There will be a visitation for Bob on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park.



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 5, 2019