Robert J. Klaas
Born: February 13, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 16, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Robert J. Klaas, age 81, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chicago, on February 13, 1938, the son of Frank Henry and Virginia (Virtue) Klaas. On April 4, 1964, he married the love of his life, (the late) Virginia M. Klaas, in Lincolnwood, IL.
Bob served in the Marine Corp from 1957-1963. He was a Marine for life! Semper Fi. He grew up in Sauganash and attended Queen of All Saints during grammar school, Loyola Academy High School and Loyola University during college. Bob loved the Cubs his entire life and was their biggest fan! He also loved the Chicago Bears. He worked many jobs throughout his life which included Jewel, Charter House, Denny's, Our Lady of Victory and La Petite. He recently began attending the Church of Holy Apostles. Together with his beautiful wife of 54 years, the late, Virginia, raised 7 wonderful children. More than anything else, Bob was a family man and loved his wife and children dearly. He will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his loving children: Cynthia (Mark) Klaas-Mugnaini, Laurabeth (Michael) Haseman, Robert (Jennifer) Klaas Jr, Julia (David) Gilligan, Jennifer (Michael) Cashin, Jamie (Timothy) Boswell; cherished grandchildren: Sydney Boswell, Kyle Gilligan, Reid Gilligan, Sarah Cashin, Ryan Glimaldi, Matthew Klaas, Melody Klaas, Peter Ramon, Carly Ramon, Joseph Prath, Michael Prath, Steven Prath; beloved great-grandchildren: Tyler Bristol, Zachary Bristol, Brooklyn Bristol, Bradley Prath, Colton Prath. He is further survived by his brothers, William Klaas and John (Nancy) Klaas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia and his parents, Frank and Virginia Klaas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019