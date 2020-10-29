1/
Robert J. Predni
1934 - 2020
Robert J. Predni

Born: August 25, 1934; Chicago

Died: October 27, 2020; Barrington

Robert J. Predni was born August 25, 1934 in Chicago to John and Ann Predni. He passed away peacefully October 27, 2020 in Barrington surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, worked at Illinois Bell for over 35 years, and was a deputy commander in McHenry County for over 26 years. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Crystal Lake and former member of St. Emily Catholic Church in Prospect Heights.

Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters, Heidi (Michael) Eubanks and Chari (Michael) Dodge; grandchildren, Emily Albrecht, Jessica Dodge, Kyle Eubanks, and Courtney Eubanks; great-grandson, Brayden Doane; and sister, Carol (Delbert) Nordbrock.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 31 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. There will be a procession to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, for mass at 11am. Burial will follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
OCT
31
Service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
