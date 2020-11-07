1/1
Robert J. Raupp
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Raupp

Born: February 9, 1930; in Prairie View, IL

Died: November 4, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Robert J. Raupp, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home in Harvard. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born on February 9, 1930, in Prairie View, IL to Bernard A. and Laura A. (Nickol) Raupp. Robert was raised on a dairy farm alongside his five siblings. While growing up, his parents instilled in him a steadfast faith, a strong work ethic, and a love of farming.

Robert was a proud United States Veteran. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 and was stationed on the island of Hokkaido, Japan for 18 months of his military service. On August 25, 1956, Robert married Barbara A. Weidner at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, IL. Robert and Barbara spent 64 beautiful years of marriage together and raised five children. For 50 of those years, Robert and Barbara lived and worked on their beloved farm. Robert was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and a Eucharistic Minister. What mattered most to him in life were Faith, Family, Friends and "The Farm." Wherever he went, Robert loved to meet and visit with other farmers and swap stories about farming. He enjoyed taking car rides - whether to check on the crops or to visit a Chevrolet car lot or two on a Sunday afternoon. Robert loved playing cards, dancing to polkas, watching old movies during the holidays, and spending precious time with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Robert was an exceptional man who touched the lives of many with his wit, charm and friendship. He lived a full and wonderful life with his soulmate, Barbara.

Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara; children Douglas R. Raupp, Diane (Douglas) Irvine, Denise (Russell) Lovins, Gregory (Vicenza) Raupp, and Nancy Raupp; his grandchildren Jacob, Jared (Marcy), Laura, David, Jessica, Travis, Ashley, Stephanie, and Michael; his sister Mary Ann (Frank) Eder; sisters-in-law Mary Jane (Eugene) Weidner; Karen (Charles) Henderson, and brother-in-law Harold Weidner; dear cousins and good friends; and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved "Uncle Bob."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Laura Raupp, and siblings LeRoy (Margaret) Raupp, Ralph Raupp, Don Raupp, and Betty Lou (Frank) Vlasic.

Robert's family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving, compassionate caregivers who have been a part of our family for the past eight years. We are so grateful for the love and care that was provided every day to Robert by PenCare and caregivers Lauren, Kate, Susie, Cindy, Annette, Erika and Diamond. We would also like to thank all of the nurses and CNAs at Hospice Care for their compassionate care for Robert.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services for Robert will be private. The service will be available to view at a later date on the Saunders & McFarlin website.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 Church St., Harvard, IL 60033; MercyHealth at Home Hospice, 2400 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net. Robert's family would love to have you share your stories and memories of him.

For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved