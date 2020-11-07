Robert J. Raupp
Born: February 9, 1930; in Prairie View, IL
Died: November 4, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Robert J. Raupp, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home in Harvard. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born on February 9, 1930, in Prairie View, IL to Bernard A. and Laura A. (Nickol) Raupp. Robert was raised on a dairy farm alongside his five siblings. While growing up, his parents instilled in him a steadfast faith, a strong work ethic, and a love of farming.
Robert was a proud United States Veteran. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 and was stationed on the island of Hokkaido, Japan for 18 months of his military service. On August 25, 1956, Robert married Barbara A. Weidner at St. Mary's Church in Buffalo Grove, IL. Robert and Barbara spent 64 beautiful years of marriage together and raised five children. For 50 of those years, Robert and Barbara lived and worked on their beloved farm. Robert was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and a Eucharistic Minister. What mattered most to him in life were Faith, Family, Friends and "The Farm." Wherever he went, Robert loved to meet and visit with other farmers and swap stories about farming. He enjoyed taking car rides - whether to check on the crops or to visit a Chevrolet car lot or two on a Sunday afternoon. Robert loved playing cards, dancing to polkas, watching old movies during the holidays, and spending precious time with his children and grandchildren. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Robert was an exceptional man who touched the lives of many with his wit, charm and friendship. He lived a full and wonderful life with his soulmate, Barbara.
Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara; children Douglas R. Raupp, Diane (Douglas) Irvine, Denise (Russell) Lovins, Gregory (Vicenza) Raupp, and Nancy Raupp; his grandchildren Jacob, Jared (Marcy), Laura, David, Jessica, Travis, Ashley, Stephanie, and Michael; his sister Mary Ann (Frank) Eder; sisters-in-law Mary Jane (Eugene) Weidner; Karen (Charles) Henderson, and brother-in-law Harold Weidner; dear cousins and good friends; and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved "Uncle Bob."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Laura Raupp, and siblings LeRoy (Margaret) Raupp, Ralph Raupp, Don Raupp, and Betty Lou (Frank) Vlasic.
Robert's family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving, compassionate caregivers who have been a part of our family for the past eight years. We are so grateful for the love and care that was provided every day to Robert by PenCare and caregivers Lauren, Kate, Susie, Cindy, Annette, Erika and Diamond. We would also like to thank all of the nurses and CNAs at Hospice Care for their compassionate care for Robert.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services for Robert will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 Church St., Harvard, IL 60033; MercyHealth at Home Hospice, 2400 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
. Robert's family would love to have you share your stories and memories of him.
