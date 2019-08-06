|
|
Robert J. Schutze
Born: January 15, 1942; in Bemidji, Mn
Died: July 28, 2019; in Venice, FL
Robert J. Schutze "Bob" passed away peacefully Sunday July 28th in Venice, FL. He was born January 15, 1942 the son of Henrietta (Williams) and Robert E. Schutze of Lake In The Hills, IL.
He was a graduate of Dundee High School, a long time resident of Crystal Lake, IL and a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.
Bob is survived by his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Schutze Des Plaines, IL his daughter Wendy Piatt from Northport, Fl son Robert (Vickie) Schutze and his grandchildren Robert (Dalton), Madison and Gavon Schutze from McHenry, IL.
Bob proudly owned and operated Nokomis Auto for over 20 years in Nokomis, FL.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. Fishing, swimming and watching car racing were some of his favorite activities. Bob was the master of the silly jokes and consistently had a one liner that would bring on the laughter. He was an incredibly supportive Brother, Father and Grandfather who never missed an opportunity to celebrate birthdays or milestone events. He will be missed for his stories, his laugh and most importantly amazing hugs.
Robert Schutze's life will be celebrated by way of full military honors Aug 9th with family and friends in Florida.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019