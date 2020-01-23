Northwest Herald Obituaries
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Robert Amerlan
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Robert James Amerlan

Robert James Amerlan
Robert James Amerlan

Born: August 8, 1923

Died: January 20, 2020

Robert "Bob" James Amerlan, 96 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on 20th of January 2020, at Oak Crest retirement CCF in DeKalb, Illinois.

Bob was born the 8th of August 1923. He was the 2nd eldest of 7 children born to Oscar(John) Amerlan and Lillian (Thomas) Amerlan of Chicago, II.

Bob lived most of his young life in Chicago. After High School he was employed by Western Electric Co. until he entered into the Army during WWII. He volunteered to become a paratrooper and ended up with the "1st Special Service Force", the elite "517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team."

At the end of WWII he met his future wife Arlene (Block) Amerlan. They were married 70 years before she passed away in 2017. Bob was a devoted husband and father. He loved taking his family on camping trips and fishing. He was always fixing something, a real handyman. He was known for his quick wit and humor.

Bob is survived by his brother, Charles (Valarie) Amerlan, 3 children, James Amerlan, Joyce Amerlan-Schirmer, Bonnie (Ed) Amerlan-Nowinski, his grandchildren, Jaime Amerlan, Steven Amerlan, Jackie (Bob) Schirmer-Franklin, Matt Schirmer, Jeremy(Rocio) Deaton and Shane (Kristen) Deaton and 5 great grandchildren, Samantha and Christina Franklin, Ethan, Ty, Ollie Deaton as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Raymond, John, Lois, Joan and Clyde, his daughter-in-law, Patricia (Ora butt) Amerlan and his youngest grandchild, Abigail R. Schirmer.

"He left us peacefully; this fits for a man who showed quiet strength."

The Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, Jan. 27th from 9:30-11:30 AM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. A service will begin at 11:30 AM on Monday with Pastor Preston C. Fields officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Honor Flight Chicago-www.Honorflightchicago.org/donate); Click "donate now" and fill in "In Memory of Robert Amerlan" or mail checks to: Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL. 60018-- Memo: In Memory of Robert Amerlan.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
