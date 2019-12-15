|
Robert Jay Herkert
Born: March 5, 1959; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 9, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Robert Jay Herkert, 60, Of Woodstock
Robert was born March 5, 1959 in Chicago to Robert and Marilyn Herkert. He passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 in Woodstock.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (William) Harpstreith, Marilyn Herkert, Amanda (Robert) Stock, Gabriella Herkert, and Elinor (Timothy) Kunsch; Aunt and uncle, Jim and Bam Herkert; stepmother, Beverly Wendling; 3 nephews; and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Julius Herkert; mother, Marilyn McGivney; and stepmother, Rosemarie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Urn burial will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to: Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015, 847-945-0235.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 15, 2019