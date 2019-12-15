Home

Robert Jay Herkert


1959 - 2019
Robert Jay Herkert Obituary
Robert Jay Herkert

Born: March 5, 1959; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 9, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Robert Jay Herkert, 60, Of Woodstock

Robert was born March 5, 1959 in Chicago to Robert and Marilyn Herkert. He passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 in Woodstock.

Robert is survived by his sisters, Dorothy (William) Harpstreith, Marilyn Herkert, Amanda (Robert) Stock, Gabriella Herkert, and Elinor (Timothy) Kunsch; Aunt and uncle, Jim and Bam Herkert; stepmother, Beverly Wendling; 3 nephews; and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Julius Herkert; mother, Marilyn McGivney; and stepmother, Rosemarie.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Urn burial will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to: Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015, 847-945-0235.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
