Robert John Reiland



Born: December 5, 1922



Died: June 28, 2019



Robert John Reiland was born on December 5, 1922 to Arthur and Laura (Schuh) Reiland. Bob was the oldest of five, and shared fond memories of a loving home. At an early age, Bob developed a love for golf and baseball. He lived on the course, both playing and caddying, and cheered on the Cubs until the end.



On October 5, 1942, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country until October of 1947. He then continued his education at Northwestern University, participating on the golf team. Upon graduating, Bob worked for Best Built Company before becoming a Vice President at Skokie Federal Savings and Loan, from where he retired in 1985.



On June 18, 1949, Bob married Janice Sorensen at St. Peter's Church in Skokie, IL. Together, they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



Bob and Janice had three children, Cheryl, Beth, and Robert Jr.. Bob was a family man, making summer memories at Norman B. Barr Camp in Lake Geneva, WI. The friendships and the water were always ?refreshing.? He enjoyed gathering around the table with a deck of cards, and loved a good crossword or sudoku puzzle.



Bob is survived by his wife, Janice; two daughters, Cheryl (John) Tracy and Beth (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Bryan Tracy, Kimberly Tracy, Kelli (Michael) Warenko, Kristine (Charles) Sims, Peter (Katherine) Johnson, Susanne (Matthew) Dyer; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ella and Benjamin Sims; Luke, Erik and Karl Johnson; Haylie and Clayton Warenko, and Annie Dyer; and his siblings, Paul Reiland and Patricia Harper.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Laura Reiland; his son, Robert John Reiland Jr.; and his siblings, John Reiland and Marilyn Merle.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 9:30 am until the funeral at 11:00 am at Living Grace Community Church, 1500 Silver Lakes Road, Cary. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.



A memorial gift may be made in Robert's honor to a meaningful .



To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 29, 2019