Robert John Wagner
Born: December 31, 1954
Died: December 13, 2019
Robert John Wagner, 64, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. He had a sudden cardiac arrest three days prior and was surrounded by his family as he entered into Heaven.
Bob was born on December 31, 1954, in Evergreen Park, IL. He spent his early years on the south side of Chicago, before moving to Westchester, where he attended St. Joseph's High School. After graduating Cum Laude from Marquette University (1976), he received his Juris Doctor from DePaul University's School of Law (1980). On September 27, 1986, Bob married the love of his life, Nancy Louko. They built a happy life together with their four children.
Bob began his law practice in Chicago before moving to Crystal Lake to become a "country lawyer." He prided himself on representing those who needed help most, while always "fighting for the little guy." In addition to his law career, Bob was a dedicated public servant and most proudly served as Mayor of Crystal Lake (1995-99). Other service positions held were President of the McHenry County Historical Society (Current), Grafton Township Trustee (2013-17), Crystal Lake Park District Commissioner (1991-95), Grafton Township Precinct Committeeman (1989-95), and Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Civil Jury Instructions (1987-94).
With a deep appreciation for nature, Bob loved spending time fishing, biking, walking his dog, Molly, and taking his grandchildren to the park. He was an avid reader and student of American history, learning from the great minds of the past and favoring Abraham Lincoln. Other passions included coaching Little League and Raiders football, watching Marquette basketball and the Chicago Bears. Being the life of the party, he always found a song for every occasion. His great sense of humor and captivating stories made him someone you wanted to have a beer with. Bob lived with an ethos of going the extra mile to help others and demonstrated this daily. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy; his children, Jamie (Joseph) Petersen, Charlie (Tara), Johnny, and Robbie; his four grandchildren, Grace and Jack Petersen, and Will and Frannie Wagner; his siblings, Jim, Janice (Dave) DeWolf, Patti Owens, and Dan; his mother- and father-in-law, Charlie and Alice Louko; his nieces and nephews; and many dear lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Genevieve (Nowak) Wagner; and his brother-in-law, Marty Owens.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019, from 3pm until 8pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th, from 9:30am until the time of Mass at 10:30am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st St, Cary, IL 60013. Private burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McHenry County Historical Society, 6422 Main St., Union IL 60180.
