Robert Joseph Orzechowski
1955 - 2020
Robert J. Orzechowski Born: October 21, 1955 Died: August 5, 2020 Robert Joseph Orzechowski of Woodstock, passed away August 5, 2020. Robert was born October 21, 1955, in Poland, to Paul and Stella Orzechowski. Robert is survived by his children: Carrie Stecklein of Florida and Jared Orzechowski of Minnesota. He is further survived by his grandson Jake Stecklein and his siblings Pete Orzech of Illinois and Ursula Conroy of Arizona. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM, with a 6:00 prayer service August 10, 2020 at Cardinal Funeral Home, 7715 US-14, Crystal Lake, IL 60012. For more information please visit www.cardinalfuneral.com or call 815-451-9040.

Published in Northwest Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
