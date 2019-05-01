Robert Knutson



Born: November 5, 1924



Died: April 27, 2019



Robert "Bob" Knutson, 94, of Harvard, passed peacefully on Saturday April 27, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1924 in Woodstock to Martin and Della Knutson. Upon graduation from Harvard High School, he served in WWII aboard the US Navy battleship USS Arkansas during engagements at Normandy, Cherbourg, Southern France, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war, he learned to fly small planes, which he enjoyed for several years.



Bob married Geraldine (Gerry) Minerick on June 11, 1949 in Harvard and she passed away Feb. 16, 2015. He worked as a heavy equipment/dragline operator until his retirement at age 83.



His favorite hobby was woodworking, making everything from small toys to furniture and large grandfather clocks. For many, he repaired antiques for several area dealers, including making some wooden parts to help restore early Model T Ford automobiles.



He also loved working outside, always having a large garden and helping can food for the family.



Bob's patriotism and service to his country were among his proudest moments. Bob and Gerry were members of the USS Arkansas Reunion Group and participated in many gatherings around the United States. He visited Washington, DC through the Honor Flight Program, rode in the Veterans Day Parade in Milwaukee and was a guest at many veterans events hosted by the Harvard School District.



He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the Harvard Moose.



He was preceded in death by his wife Gerry, his parents, brother Ralph and many beloved in-laws. He is survived by his daughters Carol, Laurie and Susan Knutson and a large extended family.



The funeral will be Friday May 3, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St, Harvard, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, IL with military honors. A luncheon will follow at the church.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the following:



To Pen-Care Inc., Woodstock, IL. Thank you for helping us keep Dad at home. You pampered him, sang with him, shared activities with him and cared for him like he was part of your family. You are the best.



To Independence Health and Therapy, Woodstock, IL. Your many years of loving kindness and dedicated support through your Adult Memory Care Program helped keep Dad's mind active, and also improved the quality of his life. He loved every day he spent with you.



To JourneyCare Hospice, Woodstock, IL. Your compassionate care and service to Dad brought not only comfort, but dignity and peace to his final days. You will never be forgotten.



Donations may be made to Independence Health and Therapy, 2028 N. Seminary, Woodstock, IL 60098, 815 338-3590, or JourneyCare at www.journeycare.org/donate/. Both are 501(c)3 organizations.



Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main Street Richmond, IL 60071 (815) 678-7311 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019