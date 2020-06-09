Robert Lentz
Robert Lentz

Born: February 26, 1929

Died: June 2, 2020

Robert Lentz, 91, of West Bend, WI formerly of Harvard, IL died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cedar Community Senior Living Center.

He was born February 26, 1929, in Harvard, IL to Fred and Mollie (Wentland) Lentz. Robert worked as a dairy farmer until retirement. Robert enjoyed soaking in the sun, talking about farming, listening to Dolly and Celine, growing tomatoes, playing bingo and razing the staff at Cedar Community.

On December 17, 1949, Robert married the love of his life Violet Singer in Crystal Lake, IL. Violet preceded him in death on September 5, 2014.

Survivors include his children Pamela (Edward) Jones, Daniel (Vicky) Lentz, Bobbie (Kevin) Walter, Randal (Lori) Lentz, Shirley (Kerry) Walter, Scott (Deanna) Lentz, Kevin (Laura) Lentz, and Jodie (Gary) Karnitz; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse of 64 years, and siblings Frieda Richine, Meta Burton, Elsie Ross and William Lentz and great-granddaughter Iris Lentz.

Per Robert's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried next to his wife Violet at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
