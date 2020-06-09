Robert Lentz
Born: February 26, 1929
Died: June 2, 2020
Robert Lentz, 91, of West Bend, WI formerly of Harvard, IL died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cedar Community Senior Living Center.
He was born February 26, 1929, in Harvard, IL to Fred and Mollie (Wentland) Lentz. Robert worked as a dairy farmer until retirement. Robert enjoyed soaking in the sun, talking about farming, listening to Dolly and Celine, growing tomatoes, playing bingo and razing the staff at Cedar Community.
On December 17, 1949, Robert married the love of his life Violet Singer in Crystal Lake, IL. Violet preceded him in death on September 5, 2014.
Survivors include his children Pamela (Edward) Jones, Daniel (Vicky) Lentz, Bobbie (Kevin) Walter, Randal (Lori) Lentz, Shirley (Kerry) Walter, Scott (Deanna) Lentz, Kevin (Laura) Lentz, and Jodie (Gary) Karnitz; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse of 64 years, and siblings Frieda Richine, Meta Burton, Elsie Ross and William Lentz and great-granddaughter Iris Lentz.
Per Robert's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried next to his wife Violet at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
Born: February 26, 1929
Died: June 2, 2020
Robert Lentz, 91, of West Bend, WI formerly of Harvard, IL died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cedar Community Senior Living Center.
He was born February 26, 1929, in Harvard, IL to Fred and Mollie (Wentland) Lentz. Robert worked as a dairy farmer until retirement. Robert enjoyed soaking in the sun, talking about farming, listening to Dolly and Celine, growing tomatoes, playing bingo and razing the staff at Cedar Community.
On December 17, 1949, Robert married the love of his life Violet Singer in Crystal Lake, IL. Violet preceded him in death on September 5, 2014.
Survivors include his children Pamela (Edward) Jones, Daniel (Vicky) Lentz, Bobbie (Kevin) Walter, Randal (Lori) Lentz, Shirley (Kerry) Walter, Scott (Deanna) Lentz, Kevin (Laura) Lentz, and Jodie (Gary) Karnitz; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse of 64 years, and siblings Frieda Richine, Meta Burton, Elsie Ross and William Lentz and great-granddaughter Iris Lentz.
Per Robert's wishes he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried next to his wife Violet at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.