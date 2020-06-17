Robert Limbaugh
Robert (Wayne) Limbaugh, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Hospital, McHenry, Illinois.
"Wayne" was born to Robert James and Francis (Trisler, Chumley) Limbaugh on May 2, 1937 at Woodstock Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Illinois.
He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, on September 20, 1958. They were married for 62 years. Wayne graduated from high school in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Spent a year in Colorado training, a year in Korea and after serving 4 years, ended his career at Scot Air Force Base. A proud patriot throughout his life.
In 1965, Wayne and his brother Gene, built a business known as Limbaugh's Goodyear Service Center. With a strong work ethic and a commitment to community, they became a staple in Woodstock, providing many services to their customers. The business was sold in 1988 after a successful 23 years. A business that started with a " handshake" and ended with a" handshake", a gesture they felt strongly about.
In 1989 Wayne became a realtor with Town Square Realty, Woodstock, where he continued to build new relationships in that field until he retired.
It wasn't all work and no play for Wayne. He and his wife Nancy took many trips over the years. Some of their favorites were what they called their "day trips", often just getting in the car and driving. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends and was a member of the Moose.
Mostly Wayne was a cowboy at heart with a passion for his horses. He took great pride in his home where he could be found on his John Deere mower, doing maintenance or repairs which he would jokingly say, "Sometimes all you need is a little duct tape, gorilla glue or a bungee." Always with a positive attitude, no matter the task.
Wayne's family was what he considered his greatest accomplishment in life and the driving force in all he did, Wayne cherished his friendships and was a loyal friend, devoted husband, Father and Papa. He enjoyed people and loved to talk, even to strangers he met along the way. Spending time with his family was important. Telling stories about his days and memories of a life well lived. A life he was very grateful and proud to have for 83 years, to "make a long story short" as Wayne would so often say.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth (Lynn) Limbaugh.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Don (Donna), daughter Kristin (Jim), grandchildren Emily (Ryan) Case, Elissa (Kevin) Conway, Ellyn (John) Roth, Alec (Rylee) Sahs, Allison Sahs, brother Gene (Lois) Limbaugh, great grandchildren Brody, Brett and Brynn Case, Luke Roth and Liam Conway. Five nephews and nieces, Jim (Ali), Scot (Donna), Brad (Bev), Elaine (Tim) and Lynell (Mike).
All services for Mr. Limbaugh will be private.
All services for Mr. Limbaugh will be private.
All services for Mr. Limbaugh will be private.
All services for Mr. Limbaugh will be private.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.