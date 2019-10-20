|
|
Robert M. Boyd
Born: January 4, 1935
Died: October 8, 2019
Robert M. Boyd, of Cary, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He was born January 4, 1935 in Chicago to the late George and Josephine (ne Dee) Boyd.
Robert had a variety of experiences, including pitching for the Detroit Tigers farm system, teaching at Broward College in Florida, serving on the Ted Bundy jury, serving as a corrections counselor for the Broward County Jail, and after returning to Illinois he worked for GE and Kohl's. He collected memorabilia, loved books, camping, "his" White Sox, Christmas, pinochle and people.
Robert is survived by his wife Bonnalee; his children: Veronica, Mark, Kevin and Robert, Jr.; his step-children: Kevin, Mitchell, Sean and Hilary; grandchildren: Cody, Ian, Bowie, Madeline, Brian and Dylan; and great-grandchild Naomi.
The funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Cary Area Public Library or to WTTW public television.
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 20, 2019