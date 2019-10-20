Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 N. First St
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. boyd


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. boyd Obituary
Robert M. Boyd

Born: January 4, 1935

Died: October 8, 2019

Robert M. Boyd, of Cary, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He was born January 4, 1935 in Chicago to the late George and Josephine (ne Dee) Boyd.

Robert had a variety of experiences, including pitching for the Detroit Tigers farm system, teaching at Broward College in Florida, serving on the Ted Bundy jury, serving as a corrections counselor for the Broward County Jail, and after returning to Illinois he worked for GE and Kohl's. He collected memorabilia, loved books, camping, "his" White Sox, Christmas, pinochle and people.

Robert is survived by his wife Bonnalee; his children: Veronica, Mark, Kevin and Robert, Jr.; his step-children: Kevin, Mitchell, Sean and Hilary; grandchildren: Cody, Ian, Bowie, Madeline, Brian and Dylan; and great-grandchild Naomi.

The funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St, Cary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Cary Area Public Library or to WTTW public television.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now