Robert M. Gaddis



Born: September 17, 1954



Died: April 26, 2019



Robert M. Gaddis, of Crystal Lake, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin at the age of 64.



Bob was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky on September 17, 1954, the first of four children born to Leslie Joseph and Mae Elizabeth Gaddis.



Bob served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1979 as an electronic communication crypto repairman and radio mechanic. Following his service, he spent his career focused within the information technology field as a manager and program director with various companies.



Bob was kind, loving, and generous to everyone in his life. He enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening, and camping, but especially loved spending as much time as possible at his home on Maui with his Maui ohana. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Bob is survived by his loving family: his wife, Cheryl; his step-children, Breah (Anthony Bianchi) LaSarre, Devin LaSarre, and Ryan LaSarre; two siblings, Linda (Stephen) Clark, and Rick (Deb) Gaddis; and his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon; and a niece, Shannon.



Visitation for Bob will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Interment will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the at www.kidney.org



Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 3 to May 6, 2019