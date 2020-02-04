|
|
Robert Matthew McLean
Born: August 1, 1956
Died: January 29, 2020
Robert Matthew "Matt" McLean, age 63, of Crystal Lake, passed away January 29, 2020.
Born in Macomb IL, on August 1, 1956, the son of the late Robert W. McLean and Jane King McLean of Cary.
He was a graduate of Crystal Lake Central high school in 1974.
Matt enjoyed camping, fishing and the Colorado mountains. In addition to his love of the outdoors he will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was also a very proud man that would help anyone and share his mechanical aptitude and accomplished carpentry skill.
He is survived by his two children, Max (Valorie) McLean and Baily McLean, a sister Hawley (Haig) Haleblian, two brothers, Sam (Terri) McLean and Dan (Gisela) McLean. He is also survived by nephews, Cole Barchard, Nate McLean, Cash McLean and niece Curry Carty, two step grandsons, Dylan and Joey and mother of his children Cindy McLean.
Visitation will be private.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence his family suggests memorials to P.A.D.S in Woodstock or simply take a kid fishing.
For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit the website at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020