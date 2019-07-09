Robert Michael Martens



Born: September 18, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: July 5, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Robert Michael Martens, age 76, of Spring Grove, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fox Point Manor in McHenry surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 18, 1942 in Chicago to Robert H. and Kathryn (Devo) Martens. On October 9, 1965 he married Judith A. Thomas at St. Raymond de Penafort in Mount Prospect.Bob achieved his bachelor's degree from the University of Portland and his master's degree from George Williams University in Williams Bay, WI. Formerly of Park Ridge, Bob and Judi moved to Spring Grove in 1977. He served as CEO of Family Services in McHenry for 34 years. Bob devoted much of his life serving the community. He was president of the Illinois Association of Community Mental Health Centers from 1981 to 1984. He was a member of the board of directors of Richmond/Spring Grove Chamber. He served Spring Grove as a member of the Village of Spring Grove Zoning Board of Appeals from 1991 until 1993, after which he became President for the Village of Spring Grove from May 1993 until May 2005. During his 12 years serving Spring Grove, the community wide bike path was established, Jewel came to town, the Hatchery was acquired from the State, and Bob saw the population grow from 1,800 residents to 4,978 residents. He supported the installation of the wastewater treatment and water facilities and maintained Spring Grove's small-town charm. Bob also served on the board of directors of McHenry Savings Bank.



With his quick wit, Bob always knew how to shop for a good deal. In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed gardening and was an avid fisherman. A true family man, he loved spending time with his family and would drop everything to help those he loved.



He is survived by his wife, Judi; his children, Rob (Linda) Martens, Christopher (Patti Kirby) Martens, Amanda (Adam) Kerkman; grandchildren, Corey, Candice (Brad), Nicole, Ashley, Erika, Jack, Ethan, Brooklyn, Cora; and a sister, Jane (Steve) Bentley; and three nieces, Paula, Laura (Hunter) and Erica (John).



Bob was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.



Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St. Spring Grove, IL.



Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.



Memorials to The Rotary Club of McHenry, P.O. Box 28 McHenry, IL 60051 or to St. Peter Catholic Church, P.O. Box 129, Spring Grove, IL 60081 would be appreciated by the family.



To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Bob Martens please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com For information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550 Published in the Northwest Herald on July 9, 2019