Robert M. Buckner Jr. Born: September 5, 1940; in St. Louis, MO Died: April 16, 2020; in Anthem, AZ Robert Mitchell Buckner Jr., 79 of Anthem, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 16, 2020. He was born to parents Robert & Myrna Buckner, on September 5, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri. Bob graduated from Mehlville High School, received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, and a Master's Degree and Administrative Certification in Education. Bob married his loving wife Nancy on March 29, 1994 and they were married for 26 years. Bob was an educator in District 47 in Crystal Lake, Illinois for 33 years. In 1974 he received the Outstanding Young Educator award. He taught at Canterbury Elementary School and was the Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at Lundahl Middle School and completed his career as Assistant Principal at North Elementary School. Bob was a true believer in the Second Amendment and enjoyed target shooting at the local gun ranges. Playing and watching golf was a favorite past time and he loved exploring Arizona and making road trips to California. Bob felt his most important and favorite roll in his retired years was being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife: Nancy Buckner; two children son: Rob Buckner, and wife, Heidi, of Portland, OR; Daughter: Allison (Buckner) Lee, and husband, Arnie of Crystal Lake, IL; Stepsons: Chris Dwyer, and wife Melissa, of Anthem, AZ; Blake Dwyer, and wife Meagan, of Volo, IL; Grandchildren: Bobby, Henry, Jackson, Chase, Hanna, Jess, Delanee, Landyn and Kian; Sisters: Carol Siebert, Susie Leonard and Nancy Feld. He will be deeply missed, and we were fortunate to have had our father, husband and Papa as long as we did. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.

