Robert Penn Crose
Born: December 18, 1939
Died: March 1, 2020
Bob was the son of Oliver and Anne Crose. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois. He had two sisters, Rita Sullivan and Cynthia Oliver. He met and married the love of his life, Mary Mahoney on October 5, 1963 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Rogers Park, Illinois. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters. Bob loved to laugh, and was a mean dancer even though he stepped on his partners feet! Bob served in the Coast Guard and was in the HVAC industry for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters Susan Svancarek (Mark), Debby Ferrara (Rob), and Cynthia Spence (Scott); his beloved grandchildren, Kyle and Laura Svancarek, Amanda Ferrara, and Allyson and Randall Spence. Bob's family was the most important part of his life. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Every Sunday in the fall, Bob would spend the day with family and his beloved Bears team. Every day, Bob made the habit of walking the family dog and bird watching for hours.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Anne Crose and sister, Rita Sullivan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private family gathering in the Spring in Nashville, TN to celebrate his life.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2020