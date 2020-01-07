|
|
Robert Peter Freund
Born: March 19, 1930
Died: January 5, 2020
Robert Peter Freund, age 89, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born March 19, 1930, in Johnsburg, the son of Anthony M and Agnes (nee Hettermann) Freund.
On June 18, 1955, Robert married the love of his life, Joan Freund, in St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Robert was honorably discharged after proudly serving our country in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge, Robert went to work in construction for Joe Frett. He then became a partner in the S.H. Freund & Son General Contractors with his brothers-in-law.
Robert was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg and the Johnsburg Community Men's Club and the McHenry VFW.
He loved spending time with family and loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Robert also enjoyed hunting and fishing,gardening, doing woodworking and spending time at his cabin.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Mark) Schultz of Ringwood; grandchildren: Jane (Mark)Graf, Julie (Matt) Mayer, and Robert (Sydney) Schultz;great-grandchildren: Mason, Harrison,Will, and Teddy Graf, Amelia and Ben Mayer, and Paul Schultz; sisters: Elaine Pankiewicz and Marlene (Wally) Berg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Freund, Brother, Ted Freund, andson-in-law, Mark Schultz, and many in-laws.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church, Johnsburg.
Burial will follow in St.John Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Church, 2302 W. Church, Johnsburg in Robert's name.
For more information, please call at 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020