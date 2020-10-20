Robert R. Takala
Robert R. "Bob" Takala, age 73, of Lake in the Hills for 42 years, passed away October 16th, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Bob hailed from Chicago, born in 1947, where he spent his younger years growing up in the Wells Park area. Bob was a retired heavy equipment mechanic and a proud 40-year member of Local 150 Operating Engineers (IUOE). He was known by his co-workers for a hard work ethic and for his problem solving skills. There was nothing Bob couldn't fix. This coupled with his ability to teach those around him made for many special memories for those who know him. He always had time.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Takala; his loving sons Tim and wife Marini, Todd and wife Renee and Dr. Chris and wife Pennie. As well as his sister Diane and brother Ernie.
In his later years, Bob's favorite role was as a loving Grandpa to his 6 grandchildren, Zoe, Robert, Sophie, Lauren, Cooper and Levi. They were the joys of his life and loved him deeply.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM along with Eulogies to be shared at 7:00 PM that evening at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences also may be expressed to the family at willowfh.com