Robert S. Schwartz
Born: July 15, 1931
Died: August 13, 2020
Robert S. "Bob" Schwartz, 89, of Cary, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington. He was born on July 15, 1931 in Manilla, Philippine Islands the son of Abraham & Antonia Salvoro Schwartz. Bob served in the Marine Corps. during the Korean War. He worked for IDOT for 37 years prior to his retirement. Bob and his late wife Josephine were residents of Cary for 43 years, and were members of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Cary.
He is survived by his children: Robert J. Schwartz, Janis R. Anderson, Linda R.(John) Hendricks, Anthony A. (Elisabeth) Schwartz; grandchildren: Samantha(Dan), Robert, Bailey, Jordan (Novak), Max, Jenna (Eric), Robert, Riley and Ellie; and a great granddaughter Baida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Josephine Spero Schwartz; a sister Ruth Dougherty,and brothers Richard and Ralph.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St., Cary. Interment will follow at Windridge MemorialPark. Visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 10:30. In accordance with CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19, please be advised that masks are required to enter the church and that occupancy is being limited for the visitation prior to the mass. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
or call 847-658-4232. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services, Algonquin is assisting the family.