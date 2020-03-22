|
robert simon
Born: October 4, 1955; in Woodstock, IL
Died: March 16, 2020; in Wauwatosa, WI
Passed to Eternal Life Monday, March 16, 2020, age 64 years.
Beloved husband of Suzette (nee Christy). Dear father of Samantha (Lewis) Possehl, Lyndsay (Marcelo) Diaz, and Jarrod Sund. Loving grandfather of Amaya and Adriana Diaz. Stepson of Linda Simon. Son-in-law of James Christy. Brother of Butch (Barb) Simon, the late Susan (Bob Harazmus) Simon, Laura Laudick, Joanne Simon, Micheal Simon, Laurita Schuster, Wendy (Rex) Wu, Mary (Keefe) Kazerenski, Elizabeth (Dan) Savignani, Raymond (Loretta) Lance and the late Jake (Bobbi) Simon. Brother-in-law of Anthony (Linda) Christy, Derrick (Mary) Christy and Kerry (Lei) Christy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Retired employee of Tonyan Construction Company. Robert loved and lived to ride his Harley. He was adored by his family and friends. Robert loved listening to music, going for long drives, and telling a good story. Donati ons to the family are appreciated to help with medical and funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/zeke-simon.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home in West Allis, WI serving the family. www.bvfh.net 414-546-4342
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020