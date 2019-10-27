Northwest Herald Obituaries
Robert W. Berg Obituary
Robert W. Berg, 97, formally of Libertyville, passed away peacefully in Crystal Lake.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Sullivan and Barbara (Rick) Didier; was a loving grandpa to Mary Sullivan (Pete Hidalgo), Bryan Sullivan (Jess Tapia), Grace Sullivan (Dan Greene), Rick Didier, Matthew (Morgan) Didier, and Andrew (Rachel) Didier, and had three great grandchildren: Aubrey, Jack, and Sienna Didier.

A veteran of World War II, Robert served in the Army and spent most of his service in the Philippines. Robert married Mary Kathleen(Sugrue) on November 11, 1950 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. His Catholic faith was very important to him and he was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church in Libertyville.

Robert worked for Amoco Oil for over 30 years. After retirement, Robert spent time volunteering in Lake County and helping his family.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 2nd at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 S. Country Club Rd. Woodstock, IL.

Visitation at 10am with Memorial Mass at 11am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to or Resurrection Church Outreach Program [email protected], would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
