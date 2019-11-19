|
Robert W. Hansen
Born: June 27, 1926 in Chicago, IL
Died: November 17, 2019; in Marengo, IL
Robert W. Hansen, 93, of rural Marengo, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Marengo.
He was born on June 27, 1926 in Chicago to Mark and Gertrude (Bindel) Hansen. He married Bernice (Lindy) Lindeberg on March 10, 1951. She passed away in 2001. He then married Ruth Hager in October of 2002.
Mr. Hansen was a veteran serving in the U.S. Airforce. Robert was a devoted and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harvard, where he served as a church Elder and on the Board of Trustees. He was also actively involved with the Stronghold Camp and Retreat Center and Kemmerer Village both run by the church. He was active member of the McHenry County Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Hartland Hotshots 4H Club and the McHenry County Historical Society. He worked for many years at Morton Salt Company as an analytical research chemist.
He is survived by his 2nd wife, Ruth; a son, David (Kristina) Hansen; three daughters, JoLynn Hansen, Laurie (John) Jacobs and Barbara (Richard) Broadway; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald Hansen, William Hansen and Larry (Sheila) Hansen; a sister, Dorothy (Robin) Nichols; sisters-in-law, Peggy Carlson and Marilyn Hansen; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and two brothers, Donald and James Hansen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 7100 Harvard Hills Rd. Harvard Ill. from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am. Rev. Claire Brennecka will preside. Interment in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to the church would be appreciated.
For information, contact the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home (815) 338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019