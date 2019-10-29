|
|
Robert W. Nelson
Born: April 13, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Robert W. Nelson, age 75, of McHenry, died on October 27, 2019, at Northwestern McHenry Medicine Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1943, in Chicago, to Warren and Suzanne (Fraser) Nelson. From 1965 until 1968, Robert served his country in the United States Army. He was later united in marriage to Barbara Golik.
After his discharge from the Army, Robert began his tenure as a valued employee of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 2008, Robert became a dedicated employee of Walmart.
In his leisure time, Robert enjoyed hunting, bowling, and softball. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and on game days, could usually be found coaching the players through his TV screen, trying to talk some sense into their game play.
He leaves behind his daughter, Beth Ratkowski; granddaughter, Analyse Ratkowski; siblings, Sue Susanke, Gary (Gail) Nelson, and Ruth Kero; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved canines, Max, Rudy, and Xander.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Barbara; and his brothers, James and Daniel (Cindy) Nelson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, McHenry, IL.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. For more information, please call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2019