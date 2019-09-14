|
Robert W. Steinwehe
Born: February 15, 1930; in Woodstock, IL
Died: September 12, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Robert W. "Dutch"Steinwehe, 89, of Woodstock, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Woodstock.
He was born February 15, 1930 in Woodstock to Albert F. and Ida (Lange) Steinwehe Sr. He married Elaine L. Stieg on September 24, 1955 in Woodstock.
Dutch was a lifelong resident of Woodstock and a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. He worked as a tool and die maker by trade for 48 years. He was an ever faithful fan of the Chicaqo Bears and Cubs. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Following the stock market and morning coffee with the "McDonald Boys" kept him busy during retirement. His devotion to family and friends will be dearly missed. Donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice- whose help throughout his illness will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his children, Renee (Brian) Trei of Charlotte, NC; Keith Steinwehe of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Alexander Trei and Nicholas Trei; brothers, Albert Steinwehe Jr., Donald (Marylee) Steinwehe, Raymond Steinwehe; a sister, Marion Reese; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elaine in 2017; and a brother, Edwin "Lefty" Steinwehe.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1300 Kishwaukee valley Road in Woodstock from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment and Military Honors will follow in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
Memorials may be made in his name to the JourneyCare Hospice 405 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010.
For information contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock 815-338-1710, or visit slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 14, 2019