Robert Thurow
Born: January 13, 1936; in Woodstock, IL
Died: September 9, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Robert "Bob" Thurow passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020, after an extended illness. A life-long resident of Woodstock, Bob was born in the Thurow family home on Wheeler Street to Gladys (Mann) and Walter Thurow on January 13, 1936. On February 16, 1991, he married Sherry Robison Floro, who remained ever supportive by his side during this difficult time.
A graduate of Woodstock High School and Lawrence College, Appleton, Wisconsin, Bob served in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, Washington state. After returning to Woodstock, Bob eventually took the helm of T&K Tool and Manufacturing which had been established by his father in 1944. While working full time, Bob furthered his education by earning another bachelor's degree and a Master of Business Administration at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois. While a member of the Tooling and Manufacturing Association, Bob was able to unite with school district #200, sponsoring high school students in the work/study programs at his company. He was proud to note how successful the apprentice program had become, resulting in future careers for several students in this particular industry.
Bob led a life of community service. He was a founding member of the Woodstock Jaycees, a board of education member for former school district #72, Treasurer for both the Lion's Club and the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce where he also served as interim Chamber president. A love of the arts led Bob to participate in the 1963 production of HMS Pinafore, the proceeds of which helped to further efforts to restore the Woodstock Opera House. Ever civic-minded, Bob served on various city committees and was always willing to support the Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County.
A sports enthusiast, Bob found time to run three marathons, was an avid hand ball and cribbage player and rooted for the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and participating in a rich family life.
He is survived by his wife Sherry, his son Erich (Kristin), daughters Janet Thurow (Lois Sergent), Margaret Medlin (Bob) and stepdaughter Autumn Siegmeier (Aaron Yates) and six grandchildren, Cameron and Teddy Siegmeier, Katie Webb, Bryce Spradley, Ellie and Jason Thurow and two great granddaughters, Willow and Meadow. He also leaves his sister Barbara Gerner and niece Sandra Gerner Heller. He was preceded in death by his parents, his young daughter, Katie, and his nephew Gregg Gerner.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to ComforCare Agency and Journey Care.
Although no services will be held at this time, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County, P.O. Box 1166, McHenry, IL 60051-1166.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
