Robert William Birchfield
A celebration of life for former Woodstock Community School District 200 board member Robert William "Bob" Birchfield will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin, & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave Woodstock Il 60098. The visitation will continue Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30am until the Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. He passed away at his Woodstock home on Sunday, December 29.
Bob was born October 25, 1925 to Paul Birchfield and Clois Speer Birchfield Sutton in Detroit, MI. After graduating from Maine Township High School in 1943, he enrolled in the Navy's V12 Officer Training Program. Bob was commissioned an ensign in the United
The USNR released Bob from active duty in 1946 but recalled him in 1950 after the start of the Korean conflict. In 1955, Bob retired from the USNR as a lieutenant commander and earned a bachelor of science degree from Millikin University in Decatur,IL.
Bob accepted a position with A.T. Kearney in 1960 and returned to the Chicago area, settling in Des Plaines. While living here, Bob successfully managed Irene's two election campaigns for Fifth Ward Alderman. He also served two terms on the Des Plaines Elementary District 62 school board.
In 1990, two years after moving to Woodstock, Bob retired from A.T. Kearney. He was first elected to the Woodstock school board in 1995 and served for 20 years Bob was an active member of St. Mary's Parish and the Rotary Club
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a sister, Virginia Acton.
He is survived by his four children: Christina Farnsworth, James (Kathryn), Jared (Lila) and Ann (Don) Vogel; 13 grandchildren: Alicia Farnsworth, Paul, Karyn (Brad) Caldwell, Dominic (Judy), Jamie, Tim, Laura (Chris) Knuth, Jonathan (Emily), Lindsay (Mara), Jordan, Jeffrey, Deborah (Megan) Kushner and Andrew Vogel and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Services 4704 Three Oaks Rd., Crystal Lake IL 60014.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019