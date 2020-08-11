Roberta C. Wagner
Born: April 18, 1957; in Harvard, IL
Died: August 4, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Roberta C. Wagner, 63, of Harvard passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital- Rockford, IL.
She was born on April 18, 1957, in Harvard, IL; the daughter of the late Frank H. "Salty" and Barbara Jean (Grenlund) Peters. Roberta married Narrciss "Fuzz" Lefort on June 31, 1980, he preceded her in death on January 19, 1988; she later married Martin "Marty" Wagner on October 6, 1996, he preceded her in death on August 14, 2000.
Roberta worked as a sales associate for Walmart for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children Ronell and Bill Lefort; sister Francine (Dale) Sinderson; brother Ronald Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and one brother Frank H. Peters III.
Due to the pandemic, the family will have a Celebration of Roberta's Life at a later date.
