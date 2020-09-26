Roberta Marie Dicker



Born: February 27, 1937; in Chicago, IL



Died: August 16, 2020; in Cottonwood, AZ



Roberta Marie Dicker, 83, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away August 16, 2020 in Cottonwood. She was born February 27, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Willard and Lucille (Bartels) Plante.



She married her husband of 44 years, William Dicker, who preceded her in death.



Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent the majority of her life as a caregiver to the elderly and disabled. She volunteered at the House of Ruth, St. Vincent de Paul and many years with the Lions Club.



She was devoted to her Catholic faith and the Immaculate Conception Parish. She was part of the parish's Martha's Circle, which provided hospitality to church events and funeral receptions. She also assisted Ministry Praise.



Roberta is survived by children, William E. Dicker (wife Suellen), Cynthia M. Bazel, David L. Dicker (wife Patricia), Charles R. Dicker (wife Julie) and Michael W. Dicker (wife Barbara); 9 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister Rita Sidman and sister-in-law Frances Plante.



Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and son Gregory J. Dicker; brother Howard Plante and brother-in-law John Sidman and William Lawser, sister-in-law Margaret Lawser.



A Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, September 10 in the Immaculate conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood at 11 AM.



Another Memorial Mass and burial will be held on October 3 at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5006 E. Wonder Lake Rd., Wonder Lake, IL 60097.



Donations in Roberta's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund, both at 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store