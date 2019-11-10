Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Rosenbalm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin L. Rosenbalm


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin L. Rosenbalm Obituary
Robin L. Rosenbalm

Born: April 29, 1959; in Harvard, IL

Died: November 1, 2019; in Poplar Grove, IL

Robin L. Rosenbalm, 60, of Poplar Grove, IL, died peacefully November 1, 2019 in Poplar Grove. She was born to James and Shirley (Foat) Shafer April 29, 1959 in Harvard, IL. Robin married her sweetheart, Marvin Rosenbalm May 9, 1981 in Woodstock, IL.

Robin graduated high school and worked in the North Boone school district as an assistant cook. She loved gardening, cake decorating and crafts. She loved to gather with her family for the holidays. Robin was an avid reader of books, especially fond of the Harry Potter series. She was an animal lover who cherished her pets.

Robin was loved and will be missed by her husband, Marvin; daughters, Alesandra (Ryan) Lawrence and Christine (Jeff) Sturm; step-son Jim Rosenbalm; sisters, Linda (Todd) Saunders, Colleen Conley, Cindy (John) Sladek; brother, Jeff (Mindy) Shafer; and grandchildren, Dakota, Shelby, Titus, Rhett, Ellis, Candice, Alaina, Brooke, and Mila. Other survivors include her mother-in-law, Alice Rosenbalm.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Gordon Rosenbalm.

In Robin's honor, memorials can be made to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -