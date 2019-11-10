|
|
Robin L. Rosenbalm
Born: April 29, 1959; in Harvard, IL
Died: November 1, 2019; in Poplar Grove, IL
Robin L. Rosenbalm, 60, of Poplar Grove, IL, died peacefully November 1, 2019 in Poplar Grove. She was born to James and Shirley (Foat) Shafer April 29, 1959 in Harvard, IL. Robin married her sweetheart, Marvin Rosenbalm May 9, 1981 in Woodstock, IL.
Robin graduated high school and worked in the North Boone school district as an assistant cook. She loved gardening, cake decorating and crafts. She loved to gather with her family for the holidays. Robin was an avid reader of books, especially fond of the Harry Potter series. She was an animal lover who cherished her pets.
Robin was loved and will be missed by her husband, Marvin; daughters, Alesandra (Ryan) Lawrence and Christine (Jeff) Sturm; step-son Jim Rosenbalm; sisters, Linda (Todd) Saunders, Colleen Conley, Cindy (John) Sladek; brother, Jeff (Mindy) Shafer; and grandchildren, Dakota, Shelby, Titus, Rhett, Ellis, Candice, Alaina, Brooke, and Mila. Other survivors include her mother-in-law, Alice Rosenbalm.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Gordon Rosenbalm.
In Robin's honor, memorials can be made to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019