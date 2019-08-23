|
Rocco F. Marchetta
Born: February 26, 1922
Died: August 21, 2019
Rocco F. Marchetta, a longtime resident of Mount Prospect, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2019, with his family at his bedside. He was born on February 26, 1922, in Chicago, Il. Rocco was lovingly known as Mr. Rocky to the children and staff of the Rocky Raccoon Pre-School and Day Care Center in Cary, IL.
Rocco was a WWII veteran and proud to have served his country, receiving a Purple Heart for his valor. He was a successful entrepreneur, owning a woman's hair salon in Park Ridge for over 25 years. He was a proud and active member of St Raymonds Parish and served as an usher for more than 50 years. He was active in Mt Prospect Seniors and the Mount Prospect Senior Advisory Council. Rocco was a recipient of the Elderhonor Award for his volunteer work in the community. He loved to entertain, travel and to garden and frequently cooked delicious Italian meals for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and son-in-law, James Hackbarth.
He is survived by his daughters Diane (Rick) Zielinski, Marilyn (Michael) Emigh, Donna (Dan) Reimer, Lynn Hackbarth; his 7 grandchildren R.J.(Eliana) Zielinski, Dana (Mark) Scheerhorn, Kimberly (Steven) Malinowski, Brian (Joanna) Emigh, Brendan (Deanna) Hooper, John (Gabriela Barrera) Hooper, and Diane (Sean) Carus. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren - and would have been "Great Papa" to an additional 3 great-grandchildren by year end.
Visitation Monday, August 26th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Transitions Hospice and the Belmont Village Senior Living staff and nurses in Buffalo Grove for the tender, loving and respectful care provided to Rocco. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Raymond's Care Ministries, which provides grief support, ministry of care and various services to those in need - St. Raymond Care Ministries, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 23, 2019