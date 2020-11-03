Rochelle B. Jesse
Born: September 20, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 31, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Rochelle B. Jesse, 85, of Mount Prospect passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Revere Court of Crystal Lake where she had been a resident for the past two years. She was born in Chicago on September 20, 1935.
Chelle is survived by her children, Jolene (Michael) Sandberg, Deanna (Michael) Tangen, Jennifer (Rev. Keith) Schreiner, and Traci (Daniel) Sweeney; daughter-in-law, Tamara Jesse; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) and Kylie Tangen, Christina, Andrew (Jordana) and Jordan (Angelica) Schreiner, Samuel and Kathryn Jesse, and Jake and Phoebe Sweeney; and great grandchildren, Emmett Tangen, Brynlee and Callen Schreiner, and Reyes and McKenna Schreiner. She is further survived by her twin sister, Robelle Feffer and her sister, Donna Rotunno.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard L. Jesse and treasured son, David Jesse.
An active volunteer at church, school room mother for all of her children, Camp Fire leader for her daughters, Chelle also was a dedicated election judge for all elections. She was a member of Klesia and Womens Circle at Christ Church UCC in Des Plaines and served on the board of Church Women United.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, from 12:30pm until the time of a service at 1:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be held privately at McHenry County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ Church - United Church of Christ, 1492 Henry Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016 or to JourneyCare Foundation at www.journeycare.org
.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Revere Court of Crystal Lake for the exceptional care they provided for Rochelle.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for more information.