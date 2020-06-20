Rodger T. Oznoff
Rodger T. Oznoff

Rodger T. Oznoff age 76, of Huntley, IL died June 14, 2020 in Elgin, IL

Arrangements entrusted with Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, IL. www.willowfh.com or for more info at (847) 458-1700


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
