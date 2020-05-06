Rodney Wittig



Born: August 13, 1970



Died: May 2, 2020



Rodney "Rod" Wittig, 49, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born August 13, 1970 in Arlington Heights to Richard and Winnifred Wittig. Rod was a graduate of Rolling Meadows High School and received his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University. Rod served proudly in the United States Air Force and was an avid supporter of the military.



Rod loved camping and vacations to St. Maarten. He was an avid Chicago sports fan.



Most of all, Rod was the loving husband of Megan (nee Thies); adoring father of Kaitlyn and Lauryn Wittig; brother of Janette (Kevin) Harring, Cheryl Thomas, Deborah (James) Stoltenberg and Brenda (Chris) Percupchick. Rod was also the proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; and nephew of many aunts and uncles.



Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Melanoma Research Foundation or Light of Christ Church in Algonquin, IL.





