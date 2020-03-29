|
Roger E.W. Ihssen
Born: June 13, 1939; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: March 26, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Roger E.W. Ihssen, 80, of Woodstock passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
He was born in Elmhurst on June 13, 1939 to August and Rose (Schweitzer) Ihssen. He married Arlene Harvestine on August 5, 1961 in Berwyn.
He was a graduate of the class of 1957 of York High School in Elmhurst. He served in the Illinois National Guard before attending Trade School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1978 he started Ihssen Electric which he owned and operated. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Woodstock where he was a Trustee at the church and volunteered for many activities. He was a member of the Woodstock VFW and also a member of the Woodstock Model Railroad Club. He was loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 58 wonderful years, Arlene Ihssen; son, Mark (Terri) Ihssen; two grandchildren, Clarissa and Nicholas; and a sister, Joan (Russ) Beck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Scott.
Interment services at St. Luke's Lutheran Cemetery in Itasca will be private.
A memorial service at St John's Lutheran Church will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, Moody Bible, or St. John's Lutheran Church.
For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815 338 1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020