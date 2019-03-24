Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home
7611 Hancock Drive
Wonder Lake, IL 60097
(815) 728-0233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Rusty Nail Saloon
4520 Ringwood Road
Ringwood, IL
Roger Grauman
Roger H. Grauman


Roger H. Grauman Obituary
Roger H. Grauman

Born: October 24, 1938; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 14, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Roger H. Grauman, age 80, of Wonder Lake, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine- McHenry Hospital. He was born October 24, 1938 in Chicago to Ray and Katherine (McCoullough) Grauman. On September 15, 1962, he married Judith Schuler.

Roger was born in Chicago and his family had a summer home in Wonder Lake, which eventually became his forever home. Roger enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing, drinking, and he especially loved cooking with his family.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Sherri (John) Wolff, Lorri Gramer, Karri Grauman; three grandchildren, Robert Grauman, Brandon Gramer, and Kiersten Gramer.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, and his son-in-law, Christopher Gramer.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Rusty Nail Saloon, 4520 Ringwood Road, Ringwood, IL 60072.

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 Hancock Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097. For information, please call 815-728-0233, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 24 to Apr. 3, 2019
