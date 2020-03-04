|
Roger Henry Swift
Born: December 6, 1937
Died: March 1, 2020
Roger Henry Swift, 82 of Cary, IL died peacefully with his beloved wife Freda by his side on March 1, 2020. Roger was born on December 6, 1937 in Hillsboro, IA to the late Virgil Henry & Ruby Elaine (Moss) Swift.
He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Iowa. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for thirty years and later he owned and operated Swifty's Vacuum Cleaners in Cary, IL. Roger was a charter member of Crystal Lake Christian Church where he served as Treasurer for over forty years. He was a cherished Brother in Christ of the Crystal Lake Christian Church family.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Freda Pearl Swift of Cary, IL and his brother Terry Swift of Paducah, KY.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, David, Robert, Virgil "J.R." and Dennis Swift.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4:30 PM until the 6 PM funeral service at Crystal Lake Christian Church, 8015 Ridgefield Rd., Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Burial and graveside service will be Monday, March 9 at 1 PM at the Bayles Cemetery near Hillsboro, IA.
Memorial donations can be made to, , or to a .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020